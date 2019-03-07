BERLIN (AP) — A judge in Germany has found a man guilty of poisoning his co-workers’ sandwiches with mercury and other substances over several years and sentenced him to life in prison.
German news agency dpa reported a regional court judge gave 57-year-old Klaus O. the sentence on Thursday after convicting him of attempted murder.
O. laced colleagues’ lunches with chemicals such as mercury and lead acetate between 2015 and 2018. One is in a coma with irreparable brain damage. Two more have serious kidney damage.
He was arrested in May after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at a business in western Germany.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Nearly 1,500 pulses of lightning recorded off Southern California coast in 5 minutes
- Oregon man who survived snowbound off sauce packets for 5 days gets year of free Taco Bell
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Evacuations in California take place as storm approaches VIEW
- Some churches are asking members to give up plastic for Lent
Life sentences in Germany usually can be reduced after 15 years. But the judge in Bielefeld ordered O. ineligible for such a reduction, saying he was inclined to commit more crimes.