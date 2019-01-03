BERLIN (AP) — Bavaria’s conservative governor is condemning an incident in which young asylum-seekers allegedly assaulted passers-by in a southern German town, but is also denouncing far-right attempts to exploit it.
Four apparently intoxicated Afghan and Iranian teenagers were arrested in Amberg on Saturday, suspected of assaulting people near the town’s train station. Twelve people were hurt, most slightly. Bavarian officials said it’s not legally possible to deport the suspects but authorities want to change that.
On Thursday, police said they were looking into far-right claims of a local militia group being set up but had no concrete evidence of that.
Bavarian governor Markus Soeder says “we condemn in the strongest terms the crimes committed in Amberg, but we also condemn the fact that certain far-right groups are trying to abuse this.”
