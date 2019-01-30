BERLIN (AP) — A founding member of the Alternative for Germany party says he agrees with the country’s domestic intelligence agency’s decision to put it under increased observation over concerns of far-right extremism.

Bernd Lucke, who quit the AfD after losing an internal power struggle in 2015, told Die Zeit newspaper Wednesday “there are people and organizations in the AfD whose faithfulness to the constitution could be doubted.”

The BfV agency in January started examining public comments by AfD members and its links to extremist groups.

Lucke calls today’s AfD “a latent xenophobic German nationalist party with extreme-right elements” who are impossible to keep out.

Referring to comments from co-leader Alexander Gauland, Lucke says new members never admit at the outset “they consider the Holocaust a speck of bird poop” in Germany’s history.