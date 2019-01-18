BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany is criticizing the leak of a report by security officials examining extremist tendencies within the party.

Co-leader Alexander Gauland said Friday the domestic intelligence agency BfV had refused to provide him with a copy of a report justifying its recent decision to monitor the party more closely.

German weekly Der Spiegel cited the confidential report saying Gauland used some of the same aggressive language as a party faction known for its ethno-nationalist rhetoric.

The party said it will take legal action against the BfV.

A former Alternative for Germany leader told The Associated Press she warned three years ago that the party could face intelligence scrutiny.

Frauke Petry, who quit the party in 2017, said Gauland and others had “spectacularly underestimated and downplayed” the risk.