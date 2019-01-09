AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — After a contentious race that drew national attention, Georgia’s soon-to-be-governor is taking a victory lap across the state and giving a glimpse of his top priorities for the year.

Ahead of next week’s inauguration, Republican Gov.-elect Brian Kemp kicked off what he’s calling a “thank-you tour” Wednesday in Augusta, where he mingled with dozens of supporters at a banquet hall near Augusta National Golf Club.

Kemp says he plans to focus his first year in office on helping small businesses, cutting taxes and cracking down on violent gangs. Kemp defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in November after Abrams conceded there weren’t enough votes for her to force a runoff.

Kemp plans stops in nine Georgia cities through Saturday. He will be sworn in as Georgia’s 83rd governor Monday in Atlanta.