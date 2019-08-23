JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say candy that is believed to have sickened several students at a middle school was not drug-infused.

Henderson Middle School in Jackson said in a statement that several students reported feeling ill after ingesting the candy Friday.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that tests showed the candy did not contain drugs. The post also said that the packaging and the children’s symptoms seemed similar to those of cannabis edibles.

Investigators determined the candy had come from a food bank in Hampton. The post said it may have been contaminated.

The school is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Todd Simpson, the interim superintendent for Butts County Schools, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution one child was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.