ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia State Patrol trooper shot a murder suspect in an exchange of gunfire off a highway near the Atlanta airport Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. It was the second trooper-involved shooting in two days.

WSB-TV reports that the trooper was tracking a murder suspect, who wasn’t immediately identified, and got into a chase. The trooper performed a PIT maneuver — a tactic used to force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways — and the suspect pulled out a gun, the report said.

DeKalb County police spokesperson Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect was wanted in connection to a double shooting that killed one woman and injured another.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed on social media that an officer was involved in a shooting along Interstate 285 near Old National Highway. The agency told WSB that the suspect and the trooper exchanged gunfire. No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the report.

On Tuesday, a state trooper fatally shot a man in Columbus who fired at the officers who chased his speeding car through three west-central Georgia counties.