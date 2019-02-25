ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican House Speaker David Ralston is firing back at reports that he has used his elective position to delay court proceedings for his clients as a criminal defense lawyer.

Ralston says he’s assembling an advisory group to review the legislative-leave law he’s accused of abusing.

An investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV found Ralston asked judges to reschedule court cases at least 57 times in the past two years.

Clients of Ralston’s private law practice who have benefited from the delays include men charged with child molestation, assault and drunk driving.

Ralston called the investigation a “media hit piece” in a Monday speech from the House floor.

He insists he’s done nothing wrong but said he won’t take more criminal cases until those highlighted are finished.