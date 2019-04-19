SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The campaign of U.S. Sen. David Perdue has paid a $30,000 fine to federal regulators for violations discovered in the Georgia Republican’s fundraising reports from the 2014 election.

The civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission was disclosed in Perdue’s latest campaign finance report filed Monday.

FEC documents show the Perdue campaign agreed to the fine in February after an audit found more than $442,000 in campaign donations that either came from prohibited sources or exceeded legal contribution limits. The FEC also found Perdue’s campaign failed to disclose $128,972 in debts and obligations.

A Perdue campaign spokesman did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday.

Perdue is a former CEO of Dollar General and Reebok who was first elected in 2014. The post comes up for election next year.