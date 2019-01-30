ATLANTA (AP) — A push for Georgia to become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is gaining steam as prominent Republicans have backed it.

Democratic State Sen. Donzella James of Atlanta said Wednesday that she has worked on the issue for over a decade. She said it might “finally” gain some momentum with bipartisan support.

Approved by Congress in 1972, the proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would outlaw gender discrimination. Thirty-eight states must ratify it first, but only 37 have.

Even if it’s ratified, court battles would likely ensue over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress.

Republican State Sen. Renee Unterman of Buford said the 2018 election, which saw high levels of women participate and run, made it harder for her colleagues to oppose the ERA.