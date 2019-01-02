LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials have identified two Georgia teens killed with a mishandled gun on New Year’s Eve.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release Tuesday the victims were 15-year-old Devin Hodges and 17-year-old Chad Carless.
Detectives said the younger teen was showing his friends a handgun Monday afternoon in Lawrenceville when he accidentally fired a shot, which struck Carless, who died at the scene.
They said Hodges ran away and then turned the gun on himself.
Detectives are still working to determine where the 15-year-old got the gun.