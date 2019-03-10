ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say seven police officers in Georgia shot and killed a man who charged at them with what they later learned was an airsoft gun.
Athens-Clarke County Police said they were called to a home Friday night about and armed man.
Police said the officers demanded 34-year-old Thomas Swinford drop the gun, but instead he ran toward them, pointing the gun their direction.
Police said in a news release seven officers fired at Swinford, who died a short time later at the hospital. Authorities say Swinford had an airsoft gun. Airsoft guns often look like real guns but fire plastic BB-like projectiles.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the shooting probe.