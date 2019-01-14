GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a gunman who had taken hostages at a dermatology office in Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting Monday morning in Gainesville, which is common practice for officer-involved shootings in the state.
News outlets report Gainesville police officers were dispatched to Lanier Dermatology after receiving a 911 call reporting a gunman at the office northeast of Atlanta. Gainesville police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said the gunman was holding workers and others hostage inside the office, and officers shot the man when he brandished a gun as they approached him.
Holbrook said the gunman died after being taken to a hospital. His name has not been released.
Gainesville police said in a statement that no one else was injured.