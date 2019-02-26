ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House lawmakers approved using new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot by 2020, a big step toward replacing an outdated system that offered no verifiable paper trail.

The proposal disregards cybersecurity experts who say hand-marked paper ballots are more secure.

The bill passed Tuesday, largely along partisan lines with Republicans in support. It now awaits Senate consideration.

The vote comes months after a contentious race for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, who won.

The proposed system would include touchscreens where voters make their selections, then print a paper ballot that’s counted after being scanned.

Republican Rep. Barry Fleming says it’s the only system that won’t force disabled voters to use a different method.

Democrats say the system can’t be meaningfully audited and will further erode voter confidence.