MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A 12-year-old Georgia boy says he was unfairly suspended by school officials after he tried to buy lunch with a $20 bill that turned out to be fake.
Christian Philon and his parents say none of them knew the money was counterfeit until a lunchroom cashier using a marker determined it wasn’t real. They say school administrators punished Christian with 10 days of in-school suspension.
The boy told WSB-TV : “They said, ‘You possessed it, so you’re going to have to pay for it.'”
Chrisitan’s father, Earvin Philon, says he received the fake $20 as change at a fast food restaurant. Not realizing it was a bogus bill, he gave it to his son for lunch money.
A Henry County Schools spokesman did not immediately return phone and email messages Thursday.