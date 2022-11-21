SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death, authorities said Monday.

The Chatham County Police Department in a post on Twitter said officers had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on a charge of murder involving 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The notice said Simon was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will await a bond hearing. Simon had no listed phone number and it was not known Monday if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Court records showed she represented herself in two civil cases filed since March involving her custody of her children and child support.

“We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case,” the Chatham County Police Department said.

The police department said it will release further details later Monday at a news conference.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” the department said.

Meanwhile, police said they will continue a landfill search for the boy next week.