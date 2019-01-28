Share story

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are asking a judge to toss a lawsuit that challenges the way the state’s elections are run.

Lawyers for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, and state election board members filed a motion Monday to dismiss the lawsuit.

The sweeping lawsuit seeks substantial reforms and asks that Georgia be required to get a federal judge’s approval before enacting any voting rules. It was filed by Fair Fight Action, a group associated with unsuccessful Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The suit alleges Georgia election officials “grossly mismanaged” the 2018 midterm election and violated some Georgians’ constitutional rights.

State lawyers argue that the lawsuit fails to bring valid claims. They also say county officials, not state officials, are responsible for overseeing elections.

