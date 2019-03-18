DALLAS (AP) — Former President George W. Bush welcomed new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony in Dallas, saying that “amid all the complications of policy, may we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength.”

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush both spoke to the 50 or so candidates for naturalization during the ceremony Monday at his institute at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

He told the group that came from more than 20 countries that he hopes “those responsible in Washington can dial down the rhetoric, put politics aside, and modernize our immigration laws soon.”

Noting public debate on immigration “can get pretty sharp,” he told them that they signed up with a “boisterous democracy.” He encouraged them to participate in it and vote.