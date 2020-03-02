BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of stealing a car and shooting at police before he drove into a Georgia lake killed himself, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the death of John James Monahan Jr., 26, was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported. The GBI ruled his death a suicide.

Gwinnett County police were pursuing Monahan on Feb. 21 after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash and a subsequent carjacking in Buford, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Atlanta. Authorities said the carjacking victim was unharmed.

He fled the scene with an AK-style rifle, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera previously said.

Police followed Monahan through a lakeside park in neighboring Hall County where he then drove into Lake Lanier, a popular recreational area north of the Atlanta metro area.

Monahan shot at police and hit several patrol cars as his vehicle sank into the lake. Officers returned fire.

Police said the man’s body was later recovered by a dive team near the sunken vehicle. No officers were injured.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.