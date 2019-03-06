SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Supporters say the fight to ban gay conversion therapy for minors in conservative Utah is over for the year after lawmakers gutted the proposal.

A prominent activist on Wednesday blasted Gov. Gary Herbert’s support for the changes that would have allowed therapists to talk about changing sexual orientation as long as they didn’t promise to reverse it.

Troy Williams with Equality Utah says that language would do nothing to address practices associated with increased suicide risk, and Herbert’s support shows he’s not interested in protecting LGBTQ youth.

Herbert says he wants to reduce an alarming spike in youth suicide, but also wants to protect the rights of parents in getting young people counseling.

The revisions came after pushback from conservatives. LGBT activists say they’ll try again next year.