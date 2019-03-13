SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are criticizing so-called sanctuary policies they say prevented federal authorities from detaining a gang member in the country illegally before he allegedly killed a woman inside her home.
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia says Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza stalked Bambi Larson’s neighborhood before allegedly beating and stabbing her to death.
Garcia said Tuesday Arevalo has a long criminal history in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.
Garcia says Immigration and Customs Enforcement had previously asked to take custody of him six times — four times in Santa Clara County and two times in Los Angeles County.
Garcia and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo say it’s time for Santa Clara County officials to reconsider a policy that ignores federal hold requests for predatory felons.