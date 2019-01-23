GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police in coastal Texas have captured a pair of runaway emus that had been on the lam for a day after escaping their owner’s backyard.
Emus aren’t permitted in Galveston, but police say a man recently brought the large, flightless birds to the island after the death of his mother. She’d owned them at her home near Houston.
The Galveston County Daily News reports the emus escaped their new owner’s backyard sometime Monday. Police recaptured the birds Tuesday morning near an elementary school.
Officials say the birds’ owner didn’t realize that Galveston had a ban on emus and that he’s working with authorities to find an off-island home for them.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- 9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses
- Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with White House news briefings
- Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
___
Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com