MINNEAPOLIS — Jeanelle Austin is out the door around dawn most mornings, walking the three short blocks from her south Minneapolis home to the street corner where George Floyd gasped his final breaths.

Floyd’s killing in May after he was pinned to the asphalt by a white police officer’s knee hangs like an emotional weight on this community, a diverse and deeply progressive neighborhood of working-class people where handmade signs demanding justice for his death decorate front lawns.

For Austin, 35, it’s why she wakes up early to join a handful of neighbors who carefully tend to a makeshift memorial that draws hundreds of people weekly from all over the world to the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to grieve and protest. Rarely a day goes by that Austin doesn’t see someone in tears here.

“Maybe they cry for George Floyd. Maybe it’s for someone else,” she said on a recent afternoon. “Some are grieving the pain and suffering of what it means to be Black in the United States of America. That pain runs deep, and that pain has brought them here, to this place.”

But an emotional debate over what should happen to 38th and Chicago has sharply divided this community, pitting neighbor against neighbor over the future of a street corner where the viral video of Floyd’s excruciating final moments propelled millions of Americans into the streets in historic protests.

Questions about what to do with this space — the epicenter of a national reckoning over race, social justice and policing — have reignited tensions between local residents and a city that has long struggled with those very issues.

City leaders want to remove the barriers that have closed the intersection to vehicles, to help boost local businesses and address the dramatic uptick in crime there. But many local residents fear that will mean breaking down a memorial that serves as a potent reminder of the calls for justice and police reform that they say have gone unanswered.

“This isn’t just a place of grief. This is a place of protest,” Austin said.

The city council is expected to consider two proposals as soon as this week that would reopen the intersection but keep closed the northbound lane of Chicago Avenue, preventing cars from driving over the spot where Floyd was killed. But the plans would dismantle much of the memorial and limit pedestrian traffic around the site.

Austin and other neighbors who have been caring for the Floyd memorial have said they won’t give up control of the intersection without some concessions from the city on police accountability and investment in Black-owned businesses. Others don’t want the roads reopened at all, a position that Mayor Jacob Frey and other city officials say is “not feasible.”

That has put Minneapolis officials in a difficult spot: torn between their fear of reigniting protests and their desire to regain control of an area where some residents complain that regular gunfire has left them feeling abandoned by the city and its police force. Residents in the neighborhood say officers have referred to it as a “no go zone” and often don’t respond to calls there, an accusation that the police chief has said for weeks that he’s investigating.

Various parties feel they have an emotional stake in what happens at the intersection, said City Council member Andrea Jenkins, who lives four blocks away and has been trying to negotiate a compromise.

“Who does 38th and Chicago belong to?” Jenkins said. “People from all over the city, people from all over the state, people from all over the country, people from all over the world are staking claim on what happens here. But we can’t forget about the people who actually live here.”

– – –

The spot along Chicago Avenue where Floyd took his final breaths is marked by a large blue and white drawing of a human figure with angel’s wings. The colors have faded over the months, washed away by the summer thunderstorms that have revealed the oil-stained asphalt beneath. But the surrounding memorial has only grown more vivid.

The four-block area closed to vehicle traffic is now known as George Floyd Square — or Floyd Town, to some locals. Floyd’s name and face are featured in colorful murals throughout the intersection. Dozens of names of Black people around the country who have been killed in encounters with police have been painted on the road — a list that is half a city block and growing. A circular garden in the middle of the intersection features a large sculpture of a raised fist.

Every morning, Austin, a longtime racial justice activist, joins neighbors to pick up trash, water plants and straighten up the mementos left at the site by visitors. She speaks of the items as something holy given on hallowed ground, calling them “offerings.”

Nothing is thrown away — not the thousands of pieces of art, letters of condolence or photos of other Black people killed by police. Each day, the items are collected and wheeled in a wagon down the block to a community space where Austin, who is in contact with the Floyd family, works with local art conservationists to preserve the items.

In a city where Black residents have long complained about mistreatment from police and neglect by city leaders, Minneapolis officials say they want to honor Floyd’s life as the city looks toward racial healing and change. The city council last month voted to rename the part of Chicago Avenue where he died as “George Perry Floyd Jr. Place” and has allocated $100,000 to the creation of a permanent memorial.

It’s unclear where the city believes that memorial should be, but it does not appear to include the permanent closure of 38th and Chicago. In August, the city abruptly informed local residents they would reopen 38th Street as a first step, but threats of protests followed.

Officials said the barriers around the memorial and lack of police presence have fueled a sense of lawlessness in the area, including carjackings, muggings and shootings — some in broad daylight.

At least 15 people have been shot in the blocks around the Floyd memorial since June, according to police, part of a larger wave of violence across Minneapolis this summer. More than 400 people have been shot since the beginning of the year — the highest total in five years, according to the city — with most of those incidents coming after Floyd’s May 25 death.

Many residents in the neighborhood have vowed not to call the police unless absolutely necessary, worried they might put their Black neighbors in jeopardy from a department that has long been accused of racism and excessive force. But even when neighbors do call, they say police often don’t respond.

The evening of July 23, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a market on 35th and Chicago, two blocks south of the barricades. Jamar Nelson, a community activist who works with the anti-violence group A Mother’s Love, tried to revive the boy as he slowly bled to death on the sidewalk underneath a large poster of Floyd’s face hanging in the market’s window.

“Nothing is sacred,” Nelson said. “This place has become a haven for murder and violence. Police aren’t around. Gang members feel like they can do anything they want and get away with it. … They hide behind the barricades and know that no one is going to come for them.”

During a recent town hall with Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, some residents urged the city to remove at least some of the barricades. Arradondo told City Council members that officers are trying to patrol a neighborhood where many residents are hostile to the department.

– – –

The memorial caretakers have accused city officials and others of exaggerating safety conditions, saying opponents are using crimes outside the perimeters of the site to smear peaceful protesting. They say they’ve had to do their own policing — ejecting white supremacists and others who have tried to stir up trouble.

The iconic Floyd mural has been defaced twice in two months. Someone set fire to a community health pop-up site for visitors and residents, many of whom don’t have health care. The fire, which destroyed the medical tent and donated supplies, was put out by neighbors, who didn’t call the police or fire department.

Caretakers have eyed the recent incidents with suspicion, suggesting it is part of the city’s efforts to dismantle the memorial. They have said they won’t give up the space unless officials address a list of 24 demands, including more than $700,000 in investment in jobs and local Black-owned businesses and new police reform measures. They have also pressed for the creation of an independent commission appointed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to investigate and prosecute law enforcement officers.

“You are not going to tell us that we are going to be moved. This street does not belong to you anymore, city of Minneapolis,” said Marcia Howard, a 47-year-old high school English teacher and former Marine who helps oversee security at the site, during a recent gathering of supporters. “You are going to have to negotiate. You going to have to give us some justice if you want that street back.”

Those demands have exposed division among neighbors. As one recent protest was underway at 38th and Chicago, leaders of the Bryant neighborhood association — one of four neighborhoods that intersect here — gathered at a nearby park and distanced themselves from the demands made by the Floyd memorial caretakers.

Instead, they propose reopening the intersection as soon as May 2021 with a long-term plan to redevelop the area into a cultural and business corridor anchored, in part, by a memorial and anti-racism training center established in Floyd’s name.

The Bryant organization questioned why Frey and other city leaders were negotiating with the memorial caretakers and not groups like theirs whose members regularly work with the city. Some residents openly wondered if the city was deliberately trying to divide a neighborhood.

“I just feel like this neighborhood, as much as we are trying to come together, we are being torn apart,” one Black woman, her voice thick with emotion, told her neighbors, as they sat masked and social distanced in a shady section of Phelps Park.

A few feet away, Sandra Richardson nodded. A longtime anti-racism activist from the neighborhood, she criticized the rushed deadline and lack of community input on the city’s plans for the intersection.

“And then a week or two from now, with no notice, they’ll just bulldoze the barricades and take the street back,” said Richardson, who is Black. “But we’re too busy and too preoccupied and fighting with each other” to stop it.

The Bryant organization’s proposal also calls for the purchase of the Cup Foods building — the market where Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 before his death. Neighborhood groups have blamed the owners for shootings, drug use and other illicit crimes on that corner.

Advertising

But the Cup Foods owners have resisted calls to move out. An attorney for the store sent a letter to the mayor and City Council this month threatening legal action if the traffic barriers aren’t removed, claiming financial losses because customers don’t feel safe in the area.

The proposals under City Council consideration are designed largely to help the city get through the looming winter months, when officials say the closed roads could make snow and ice removal more difficult.

One plan would create a roundabout to divert vehicles around the memorial garden and sculpture, while the other would relocate the garden out of the line of traffic. But both plans reduce the size of and access to the Floyd memorial.

In a public meeting last month, Robin Hutcheson, the city’s public works director, emphasized officials’ sensitivity toward the site, noting that the city had declared racism a public health emergency and committed to new funding to help the surrounding community thrive.

“We do not want this to be a return to normal any more than the community does,” Hutcheson said.

But at 38th and Chicago, the memorial caretakers have shown no plans of budging. Volunteers man the barriers overnight, worried that the city could storm in at any moment and take the streets back. They’ve started planning for what could be months of protest ahead in the cold weather, purchasing generators and assembling stacks of wood for fires.

Residents gather daily underneath the awning of the Speedway gas station that has been boarded up and vacant since Floyd’s death, sitting in socially distanced chairs as they talk about the issues of the day and civil rights movements of the past, when people persevered in the fight for justice.

“The Freedom Summer wasn’t three months. It was seven. The Montgomery boycott lasted over a year,” Howard recently told the group. “It’s not over. We’re not done. The city owes this community. The state owes this community. The country owes this community. And we owe us.”