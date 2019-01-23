COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A furloughed Kentucky IRS worker with Type II diabetes says she’s struggling to buy insulin because of the shutdown and so has started a GoFundMe to raise the needed cash.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Tuesday that Herlean Younce has worked at the IRS office in Covington for nearly 30 years and now says her paycheck is being held hostage. Younce, a married mother of three, says she needs her medication as “that whole staying alive thing is really important.”
Other furloughed area workers and those who are working without pay say they are dipping into savings, asking others for money and relying on payment deferments and plans as the shutdown heads into its second month.
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com