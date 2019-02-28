NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — A pregnant mother of six killed when her family was run over outside a New York convenience store was known for her kindness and generous spirit.
A funeral is being held on Thursday in Nyack (NY’-ak) for Melissa DeLoatch.
Police allege that a driver intentionally plowed into the family on Feb. 20 in Haverstraw (HAV’-ur-straw) after words were exchanged about his smoking.
DeLoatch managed to shield her youngest child, a girl in a stroller.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
Her husband and the children, ages 11 months to 10 years, required hospital treatment.
Joan Christopher tells the Journal News that her daughter would have given someone in need “the shirt off her back” or “her last piece of bread.”
DeLoatch’s brother, Ryan Christopher, says she was “the most caring person in the world.”