SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life.
A funeral will be held on Thursday evening for Jorge Jimenez.
Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.
Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
He also loved music, dancing and lending a hand to his family and many friends.
Arrastre, who lives in Florida, says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.
Jimenez, who lived in the United States for 20 years, was a native of Las Tunas, Cuba.