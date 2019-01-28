SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — SunTrust has established a fund to offer financial support to the families of five women slain at a Florida bank branch.
In a statement Monday, SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said the outpouring of support for the victims’ families “has demonstrated the best of humanity in a time of tragedy.”
The Sebring Strong Survivors Fund is a partnership between the SunTrust Foundation and the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime.
Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed in the Sebring bank’s lobby Wednesday. Police have said 21-year-old Zephen Xaver shot the women in an apparently random act of violence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.
- Your 2019 tax refund might be higher, lower or later than usual
Prosecutors could seek the death penalty for Xaver, who faces five counts of premeditated murder.