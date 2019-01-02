PHOENIX (AP) — Snow is falling on cacti in southern Arizona, while Anchorage is seeing balmy weather — at least by Alaska standards.

The weather appears to be flipped throughout much of the West.

The Southwest is seeing unusually cold weather, including suburban Tucson, which saw as much as six inches of snow Wednesday.

In Phoenix, the overnight low was 30 degrees for the first time in five years.

In Albuquerque, heavy snowfall and icy roads caused many government agencies and schools to close for the day.

The National Weather Service said more frigid weather is expected Thursday in the region.

Meanwhile, a change in the jet stream pumped warmer air from the south into Alaska, taking temperature to 44 degrees in Anchorage on New Year’s Day.