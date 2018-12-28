TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Friends are recalling two brothers and two friends who died in a crash on a major New Jersey highway.
They tell the Asbury Park Press that driver Kevin Quispe-Prieto had worked six or seven days a week over the summer to save up to buy a white Infinity G37 sedan.
The car slammed into the back of a tanker truck early Wednesday on the Garden State Parkway, which stretches across the entire state. The crash killed Quispe-Prieto, his brother Jimmy and two friends.
One of the friends, Robert Ordenana, had served in the Marines. The other, Victor Lugo, worked for the Lakewood public works department and wanted to become a police officer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- President Trump bragged to military in Iraq about 10 percent raise they've not been given
- Frenchman traversing Atlantic Ocean in a barrel stuffed with wine and foie gras
- Subway fight seen in viral video spotlights N.Y. police officer
- Portland man becomes first to cross Antarctica entirely alone VIEW
- Furious Iraqi lawmakers demand US troop withdrawal VIEW
A candlelight vigil for Lugo and Ordenana is scheduled for Sunday in Lakewood.
___
Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com