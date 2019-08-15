DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The parents of the Dayton gunman are apologizing for the wording in his obituary that didn’t mention the shooting that left nine dead, including his sister.

Stephen and Moira Betts issued a statement that says the obituary for Connor Betts was insensitive because it didn’t acknowledge the “terrible tragedy he created.”

They say they wanted to reflect the son they knew and weren’t trying to “minimize horror of his last act.”

The obituary described him as funny and intelligent before it was taken down Wednesday by a funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook, Ohio.

The family says it will be holding private memorial services.

Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Authorities are still investigating his motive.