VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating a final Mass to conclude his extraordinary summit of Catholic leaders summoned to Rome for a tutorial on preventing clergy sexual abuse and protecting children from predator priests.

The Mass was being celebrated Sunday in the Sala Regia, one of the grand, frescoed reception rooms of the Apostolic Palace.

Australian Archbishop Mark Coleridge was delivering the homily; Francis was to offer final remarks at the end of Mass.

Francis summoned 190 presidents of bishops conferences and religious superiors from around the world to attend the four-day meeting to impress upon them that clergy sex abuse and the cover-up of it is a global problem that threatens the very mission of the Catholic Church.