PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is urging European Union citizens to use their votes in the upcoming European Parliament elections to protect and strengthen an “endangered” Europe.

Macron wrote in a column published Monday on the website of French newspaper Le Parisien: “Since World War II, Europe has never been more necessary. Yet it has never been more endangered”,

The 41-year-old French leader, who campaigned as a strong supporter, called Brexit a symbol of the problems plaguing Europe, alleging that “lies” and “irresponsibility” led to Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU at the end of the month.

He advised voters in the May 23-26 EU parliament elections to reject nationalist parties that “propose nothing.”

His column is expected to appear in newspapers in EU member countries on Tuesday.