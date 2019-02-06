PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be clawing back support as he tries to quell the yellow vest protest movement with a national political debate.

Recent polls by Ifop, BVA and Harris Interactive institutes show a gain in Macron’s approval ratings from 23 to 31 percent in December to 31 to 35 percent.

But Macron knows the rebound could be fragile, saying recently he feels like he’s “walking on ice.”

Macron’s popularity reached its lowest level after the anti-government, yellow vest protests broke out in November.

He has since announced a package of measures worth about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) to boost workers’ and retirees’ purchasing power and launched a “grand debate” to let ordinary French people express their views on the country’s economic and democratic issues.