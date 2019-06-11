NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld can now add songwriter to his resume after a song he co-wrote with John Rich, which features his fellow co-hosts on the political talk show “The Five,” has debuted on the Billboard charts.

The ironically named song, “Shut Up About Politics,” stands at No. 17 on the Hot country songs chart and No. 1 on the country digital song sales chart this week. That’s enough to land the track, which mentions the Green New Deal, dirty tricks and Rich’s whiskey, on the all-genre Hot 100 chart at No. 91.

“The Five” features rotating Fox News personalities including Donna Brazile, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Juan Williams. Proceeds from the song go to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.