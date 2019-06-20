RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has joined CNN as a commentator two months after announcing he would not run for president in 2020.

News outlets report McAuliffe made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter , saying he would begin by speaking on politics and the economy in a segment the next day.

McAuliffe confirmed in April that he would not be joining the 2020 presidential race. Instead of adding to a crowded Democratic field vying to challenge President Donald Trump, he said he would concentrate his efforts on helping Virginia Democrats win this year, with the possibility of running for governor or president in the future.

McAuliffe formerly served as chair of the Democratic National Committee.