PHOENIX (AP) — The special envoy to Ukraine who stepped down amid the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump will no longer lead the McCain Institute.

In a statement Monday issued by the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, Kurt Volker says he is leaving his post as its executive director.

Volker says the media focus on him will likely distract from the Institute’s work.

The Institute is named for the late Sen. John McCain and oversees programs focused on national security, human trafficking and other issues.

McCain’s widow Cindy says in a statement that she is thankful for Volker’s hard work and dedication.