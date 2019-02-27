NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A former professor at Rutgers University’s medical school has been charged in a 160-count indictment with using a hidden camera to film women in a bathroom.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office released the indictment Wednesday against James Goydos, formerly the director of Melanoma and Soft Tissue Oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. He also was a professor at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

The indictment alleges Goydos recorded more than two dozen women “under circumstances in which a reasonable person would not expect to be observed.” A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said some of the images were obtained inside a bathroom.

A Rutgers spokesman said Wednesday that Goydos was banned from university property last year and later resigned. The university said none of the alleged crimes were related to patient care.

Goydos was initially arrested last year and charged with illegal possession of an assault rifle. That charge was included in the indictment released Wednesday.

An attorney who represented Goydos when he was arrested last year didn’t return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

The indictment also charges Goydos with multiple counts including official misconduct, computer theft and impersonation.