WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor says he’s running for U.S. Senate in Virginia, hoping to unseat Democrat Mark Warner.

Taylor said on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday “we have a leadership crisis in Virginia” and “we need a fresh start in the Senate.”

Taylor is an ex-Navy SEAL who served one term as a representative from Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. He lost his reelection bid to Democrat Elaine Luria in 2018.

Warner is a former Virginia governor and was first elected to the Senate in 2008. He’s the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and has accused President Donald Trump of disrespecting U.S. allies and ingratiating himself with adversaries..