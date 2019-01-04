LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese court has acquitted a former minister of malfeasance and influence-peddling in connection with residence permits granted to investors from outside the European Union.
The court in Lisbon said Friday it was not proven that former Interior Minister Miguel Macedo had favored Chinese and Angolan investors in administrative procedures granting the so-called “golden visas.”
Golden visa programs around the world offer residence in exchange for investment but have been widely criticized for attracting fraud. Portugal’s program has drawn more than 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) in investment, mostly from Chinese citizens, since 2012.
Macedo resigned in 2014 when the prosecutor brought charges against him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon WATCH
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- A ‘Game of Thrones’-style poster overshadowed a Trump Cabinet meeting. Nobody talked about it.
- Fact check: Defending border wall, Trump misstates facts WATCH
Two other senior Portuguese officials were found guilty of corruption while two Chinese citizens were convicted of influence-peddling. Another Chinese citizen and an Angolan were acquitted.