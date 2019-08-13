BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former high school athletic trainer in Miles City who has acknowledged sexually abusing dozens of teenage boys has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

The Billings Gazette reports 79-year-old James Jensen pleaded guilty Tuesday in Miles City. A housekeeper in the care home where Jensen was living reported seeing the images.

Jensen was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison last month for using the internet to aid in his abuse of the boys while he worked as a trainer. Dozens of men have filed a civil lawsuit against Jensen and the school district over the abuse carried out under the guise of improving the boys’ athletic performance.

The statute of limitations for prosecuting the actual abuse has passed.

Jensen’s sentencing on the child porn charges is Aug. 28.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com