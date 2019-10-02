LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A white Little Rock, Arkansas, police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black motorist is asking a state judge to reinstate him to the police force.

An attorney for former Officer Charles Starks on Wednesday appealed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission’s decision upholding his termination over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving during a motor vehicle stop in February. Police said Starks was responding to a call that the car Blackshire was driving was stolen.

Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley in April declined to file charges against Starks. Jegley said the car was moving and an “imminent threat” that justified the use of deadly force.

Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.