NEW YORK (AP) — A former head of Guatemalan soccer’s governing body has been sentenced to time served and fined $350,000 after pleading guilty for his role in the FIFA corruption scandal.

Bryan Jimenez was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said federal guidelines called for a prison sentence of 41 to 51 months, but Jimenez’s cooperation and remorse mitigated the situation.

Chen noted Jimenez had been held in custody for 50 days and spent four to five months under home detention.

Jimenez was president of the National Football Federation of Guatemala from December 2009 until May 2015.

He was charged in November 2015 as part of the second wave of indictments in the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation into soccer corruption. He pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

