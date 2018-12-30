JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Donald Trump is a contentious topic in Botswana, where the government is uneasy over a former leader’s harsh criticism of the American president.

The foreign ministry of the southern African country on Saturday tried to distance the government from what it called “disparaging remarks” about Trump that were made by Ian Khama, who was president for a decade until he stepped aside in April. The ministry says Khama’s comments don’t represent the official view and that Botswana and the United States enjoy good relations.

In a sharp response, Khama said he didn’t claim to be representing Botswana’s government and that the foreign ministry is free to “ignore Donald Trump’s present and past disrespectful tendencies.”

Khama referred to Trump’s reported comment earlier this year about “shithole countries” in Africa.