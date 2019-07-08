LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is the governor’s nephew has admitted to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to help a health nonprofit as part of a plea deal in a sprawling federal corruption investigation.

Former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson pleaded guilty in federal court in Missouri on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Hutchinson admitted he was hired as outside counsel for Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. and in exchange took official action in the legislature to help the Springfield-based nonprofit. Court records show Hutchinson was paid more than $350,000 in charity funds.

Hutchinson last month pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return in a separate case.

Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew.