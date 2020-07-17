LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. and Gov. David Pryor has been released from the hospital after being treated for the illness caused by the coronavirus, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday.

Pryor, who is 85 and a stroke and heart attack survivor, was admitted last weekend to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences after testing positive for COVID-19. His wife, Barbara Pryor, also tested positive but didn’t have any symptoms and was quarantining at home.

“That’s a matter of great joy that we see that progress in his health condition,” Hutchinson said. “I know that’ll be good news for all Arkansans.”

David Pryor, a Democrat, served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. His son, Mark Pryor, served two terms in the Senate before losing his re-election bid in 2014.