LIMA, Peru (AP) — A coalition that includes more than a dozen Latin American countries is deciding the next steps for handling Venezuela’s deepening crisis as President Nicolas Maduro enters a second term widely rejected as illegitimate.

The so-called Lima Group is meeting Friday in Peru’s capital. It comes days before Maduro’s Jan. 10 inauguration to a second, six-year term.

A once-wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is in crisis after two decades of socialist rule, marked by mass migration and hyperinflation that make it difficult for people to afford scarce food and medicine.

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are among the group’s members.

Some hardline countries propose withdrawing diplomats from Caracas.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza accuses the coalition is taking orders from U.S. President Donal Trump.