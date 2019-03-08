BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters are upgrading the likelihood that severe storms and strong tornadoes could strike parts of the South less than a week after a twister killed more than 20 people in Alabama.
The national Storm Prediction Center on Friday said a region that includes parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee will be at heightened risk of severe weather Saturday – even more so than surrounding states, which are also at risk. The area includes 2.5 million people, including the Memphis, Tennessee metropolitan area.
The center’s Bill Bunting says the storms will be fast-moving, racing to the northeast at 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 kph).
President Donald Trump planned a Friday visit to Lee County, Alabama, where Sunday’s tornado caused the most damage and where 23 people were killed.
