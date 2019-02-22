LONDON (AP) — U.S. and Royal Air Force planes have soared over Sheffield, England, to honor 10 U.S. airmen who sacrificed their lives during World War II to save children playing in a park where they wanted to land.

One of those children, Tony Foulds, watched the fly-past after he spent decades lobbying for public recognition of the sacrifice made by the crew of the B-17G nicknamed “Mi Amigo.” Foulds wanted an aerial display befitting men who fought in the sky.

The crippled plane was returning from an air raid over Denmark when the pilot decided not to land at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, to avoid a group of children on the grass.

On Friday, thousands gathered cheered wildly as Lt. John G. Kriegshauser and his crew were honored.