ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor is charging a Florida woman with misdemeanor trespassing instead of theft and burglary for taking her estranged husband’s guns.

State Attorney Brian Haas said Wednesday that Courtney and Joseph Irby’s messy divorce led to criminal charges for them both.

The prosecutor is filing an aggravated battery charge against Joseph Irby for hitting his wife’s vehicle with his car at low speed.

Haas says parts of Courtney Irby’s initial story were misleading when she said she took her husband’s guns and turned them over to the police because she feared for her life.

Haas says Courtney Irby went to her estranged husband’s apartment last month to look for a luggage key and ended up taking watches and camera, which she intended to sell.

He says the guns were an afterthought.