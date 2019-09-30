ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested for domestic battery after putting a cigarette out on her boyfriend’s head.

According to the report by The Smoking Gun, 43-year-old Florida resident Heather Mayeux got in an argument with her boyfriend that ended with her ashing out a cigarette on his forehead.

Police say Mayeux got into a “verbal altercation” with the victim when he got home from work. According to the report, Mayeux pushed the victim multiple times before she took her lit cigarette and extinguished it on the victim’s forehead.

According to The Smoking Gun, “Mayeux admitted to being frustrated” and said she “may have put the cigarette out on the victim’s forehead.”

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment, while Mayeux was booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. A judge has ordered her to have no contact with the victim, according to the report.

